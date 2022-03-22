Dylan Price: Coroner appeals for information over teen's hit and run death

A fresh appeal for information about the death of Dylan Price has been launched

Shropshire Coroner John Ellery has called for anyone with information about the death of Dylan Price, from Bishop's Castle, to come forward.

He issued the plea as he adjourned an inquest into the 17-year-old rugby player's death.

Dylan was killed the day before his 18th birthday after being hit by a vehicle during the early hours of September 19 last year.

He was walking along the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle when the incident happened.

Despite a police investigation, several appeals, and the offer of a £15,000 reward for information, Dylan's family are no closer to finding out what happened.

Speaking as he concluded the hearing, Mr Ellery said he was adjourning "for a further and final appeal for further information as to how Dylan sustained his injuries and who was, assuming it was a driver, who that driver was, and if there is any information no matter how important or unimportant it may seem, to contact Detective Inspector Jo Delahay on 101."

The inquest has been adjourned to arrange for specialist witnesses to attend the hearing in person. No date has yet been set for the next hearing, although Mr Ellery said it could be in the next one or two months.

People lined the streets of Bishop's Castle for the funeral of the popular teenager

During the hearing Mr Ellery said he was aware of the family's efforts to find out what had happened to Dylan, having seen appeal posters asking for information around Shropshire.

The coroner said Dylan had been at a house party at the home of friends Will and Tom Gee but that they have not been able to confirm when he left.

He said: "It has not been possible to establish an exact time when Dylan left the Gee party. He certainly did not drive home."

He added: "The vital and missing piece of information is how Dylan's injuries were sustained and if it was a hit and run, who was responsible."

Mr Ellery said a driver had driven along the road at 4pm and said it was clear.

A second driver, a milk worker had driven along the road shortly after 4am and had seen what was described as a "bag and trainers" and had slowed and driven past.

Dylan was then discovered by a relief dairy worker around an hour later. The driver called 999 at around 5.04am.