'Persistent nuisance' who is 'known for anti-social behaviour' in Shrewsbury is jailed

Police said that David Severn, 45, and of no fixed abode, was jailed for 14 weeks after he breached the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

It came after he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court yesterday - Wednesday, July 9, charged with breaching his CBO.

Severn was given the three-year CBO in September 2023.

It placed a number of restrictions on him including meaning he could not 'refuse to leave a premises or area when asked to do so'.

The terms or the order also prevented him from verbally abuse or using foul language to any officer from the local authority or members of the public, as well as not allowing him to drink alcohol in the town centre - unless in a licensed premises.

Shrewsbury Police said that this year alone Severn has been arrested seven times for being in breach of his CBO.

Sergeant Gary Lansdale, from the Shrewsbury Town Centre Team, said: “We were granted the CBO against Severn in 2023, who is a persistent nuisance in Shrewsbury town centre, causing members of the public and local businesses alarm and distress.

"Due to his continued anti-social behaviour Severn was warned he could go to prison if he continued to breached it. That has happened now, and we will continue to bring such criminals to justice.

"We take breaches seriously as they have a negative impact on the businesses in our town and ultimately can impact the customers too as costs to retailers increase.”