Inside the £849,950 five-bedroom executive home in Telford with four en-suites

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This five-bedroom detached home on Bratton Road in Telford comes to market at £849,950 and makes an immediate impression as a high-spec executive property designed with both style and substance in mind. Set over three floors and packed with premium features, it’s a home that feels tailored for buyers who want space, comfort and a touch of luxury all in one.

From the moment you step into the impressive entrance hallway, the tone is set for what follows – a property that leans heavily into design, light and flow. The ground floor offers a generous lounge and an extensive dining space that works equally well for everyday family life or hosting on a larger scale.

The modern kitchen is central to it all, complemented by a utility room to keep things running smoothly behind the scenes, while a conservatory adds an extra layer of living space that can flex with the seasons.

The modern kitchen is built for both style and practicality, forming a key part of the home’s social space

One of the standout features here is the level of comfort built into the home, with underfloor heating and remote-control lighting helping to elevate the day-to-day experience. It’s the kind of detail that sets this apart from more standard listings and adds to the overall executive feel.

Across the upper floors, the property really comes into its own with five bedrooms, four of which benefit from their own en-suite bathrooms – a rare and highly desirable setup that makes the home particularly well suited to larger families or those who regularly host guests.

The layout over three levels gives each floor its own sense of space, allowing for privacy as well as flexibility depending on how the rooms are used.

A striking executive home with a strong presence, setting the tone before you even step inside

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Externally, the property continues to tick boxes with a driveway, garage and garden, offering both practicality and outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining. The setting on Bratton Road places it within easy reach of Wellington, Telford town centre and key transport routes including the M54, making it well positioned for commuting as well as day-to-day convenience.

Homes offering this level of finish, space and multiple en-suite bedrooms don’t come along all that often in Telford, particularly in such a well-connected and desirable location. For buyers looking for a substantial, design-led family home that’s ready to enjoy from day one, this is one that stands out and is well worth exploring further with Purplebricks.