Former butcher's shop in village near Shrewsbury to become home of biological specimens supplier
A biological specimens supplier - which supplies materials like animal organs and preserved bugs to schools, universities and labs - is set to move to a former butcher's shop in Shawbury.
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By Megan Jones
Published
Darwin Biological will move into the former home of Woods of Shawbury, which has stood empty since the business closed and the building went up for sale in June.
The company will renovate the building and turn the yard garden into a wildlife haven, and aim to move in by summer.
Meg Bilson, founder and managing director of Darwin Biological, said it was an exciting time for school biology and this move will help their business grow.