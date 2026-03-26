Captivating drone footage shows new Bluey ride at Alton Towers - date ride will open

Captivating drone footage gives a first look at the new Bluey-themed ride at Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire.

The junior coaster - Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! - is set to open to guests this weekend (Saturday March 28).

The sneak peek shows never-before-seen aspects including Bluey’s iconic family home in the show - which acts as a photo-opportunity for fans.

New coaster - Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! - at Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire.

Here Come the Grannies! refers to a fan-favourite episode from the multi-Emmy Award-winning animated programme, where Bluey and Bingo play dress-up as the mischievous Grannies Janet and Rita.

The drone footage catches the Grannies’ Car as it moves out of the ride station giving fans a taste of Janet and Rita’s driving. The ride moves through Bluey’s backyard and around the playful twists and turns of the track - capturing the limitless energy that fans expect from Bluey.

The ride is specifically designed for pre-schoolers and young families - from the eye-line and perspective of young fans.

Alongside the new coaster and existing Bluey experiences at the Resort- including the popular meet-and-greet with Mum (Chilli), Dad (Bandit), Bluey and Bingo and live experience within Big Fun Showtime - Alton Towers Resort has announced plans to introduce additional Bluey themed hotel rooms at the CBeebies Land Hotel.

Alton Towers' Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! will open on Saturday March 28.

Howard Ebison, Vice President of Alton Towers Resort said: “It’s exciting to be able to give eager fans and families an official first-look at our newest attraction Bluey the Ride: Here Come the Grannies! this spring at Alton Towers Resort.

“This first glimpse of the ride shows what promises to be an exciting experience for the whole family - from little ones to grandparents - which bring the limitless energy of Bluey to life.”

Natasha Spence, Events Director, Live Entertainment at BBC Studios, said: “We know our Bluey fans can barely contain their excitement for the new ride, and this drone footage lets us see exactly why - showcasing Bluey’s first-ever coaster at CBeebies Land at Alton Towers Resort as a child experiences it.”

Book a short break at the Alton Towers Hotel and enjoy fun for the whole family - with live entertainment, rides and fantastically themed hotel rooms all in one stay.