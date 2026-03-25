Woman airlifted to hospital after tree fell on vehicle near Whitchurch

The incident took place on the A525 Wrexham Road to the west of Whitchurch at around 2.37pm yesterday (March 25).

West Mercia Police officers were at the scene helping with road closures, which were managed by highways officials. The force said it had attended after a tree fell on a vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said an air ambulance helicopter attended and a woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three crews to assist, helping deliver first aid at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC [road traffic collision] on Wrexham Road in Whitchurch at 2.37pm and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a woman who they treated for minor injuries before conveying her to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."