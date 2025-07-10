Five people - including toddler - taken to hospital following Shrewsbury crash

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been called to an incident involving two cars at around 8.16pm on Holyhead Road in Bicton.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two women and the toddler were both taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries.

She said: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

“A woman was treated by ambulance staff for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed via land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“A second woman and a female toddler were treated for potentially serious injuries.

“Whilst two men were treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

“Those four patients were also conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital via land.”