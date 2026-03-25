Shrewsbury online bed firm calls in the liquidators

NCB Online Ltd, which traded out of Jupiter House in the Shrewsbury Business Park on Sitka Drive appointed administrators on March 9 and entered voluntary liquidation last week, according to a notice published in the public records publication The Gazette.

The firm traded out of Jupiter House, Shrewsbury Business Park

Previously known as Nationwide Contract Beds Ltd, the firm appointed Gareth Howarth and Philip Lawrence of AMS Business Recovery as joint liquidators who were tasked with winding up the company following a meeting on March 16.

The firm was set up in 2022 and traded in online retail sales of mattresses and bedding.