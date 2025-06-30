Public talk: The making of Bishop's Castle

Since 2024, a display of 14 'Postcards from the Past' in the House on Crutches Museum has illustrated the development of Bishop's Castle from prehistory to the present day.

Speaker Evelyn Bowles will explore the choice of the images in the 'postcards' and the powerful connections between them, highlighting the fascinating history of this, sometimes turbulent, border town

Bishop’s Castle Town Hall hosts the talk which commences at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Admission is £5 and a bar will be available. Tickets are available from the Town Hall on 01588 630023.