A £15,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the death of Dylan Price

Dylan Price, 17 and from Bishop's Castle, was killed the day before his 18th birthday after being hit by a vehicle during the early hours of September 19.

He was walking along the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle when the incident happened.

Despite numerous appeals no one has been charged over his death, and his family are still waiting for answers over what happened.

Dylan's death led to an outpouring of grief from friends, family, and the local sporting community.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the town for his funeral and a fundraiser set up to support his family reached £18,000 – despite having a target of only £100.

Hundreds of people turned out for the funeral of popular rugby player Dylan Price

Dylan's sister, Izzy Price, 23, said that the family had decided to use the money for a reward with the hope of getting some answers.

She said they just wanted to "throw everything at it" to try and find out what happened.

She said: "If anyone knows anything about what happened to Dylan please, please, please speak up and contact the police."

Posters showing Dylan's face and offering the reward are being put up across the community in an effort to spur people to come forward.

Dylan with his sisters Izzy and Livi

Izzy added that the strain of not knowing what had happened made the pain over Dylan's death even worse.

She said: "There is no day that is easier, it is still as hard as ever. It is almost harder trying to go and live some sort of normal life with so many unanswered questions and this hopefully might help us get some answers."

The reward is offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Dylan's death.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 140i of September 19 or visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about to leave information.