Alderford Lake closed after toxic blue/green algae blooms

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch has been closed '"temporarily" to the public, bosses announced on Thursday (July 10).

In a statement by Alderford, which hosts an aquapark and watersports, said: "Unfortunately, blue-green algae has returned and bloomed severely overnight.

"Based on visual testing this morning, we’ve had to temporarily close the lake to all water activity.

"Our team is currently contacting everyone with bookings over the next two days – please bear with us while we work through them as quickly as we can.

"We’re awaiting delivery of a treatment dose that typically works quickly. We’ll be visually checking the lake daily and making a call by 5pm Friday for Saturday, and again by 5pm Saturday for Sunday.

Alderford Lake. Photo: Alderford

"Algae often disappears as fast as it arrives (we’re practically experts now). Please know, we will never put anyone’s safety at risk. The lake will only reopen when we’re confident it’s safe to do so.

"We know this is the last thing anyone wants heading into the weekend – including us.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding while our team works hard behind the scenes."

Blue/green algae is actually a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria.

It can be toxic to people and cause sickness, and can be fatal for animals, such as dogs.

The algae is common on freshwater lakes and is usually harmless in small quantities, but it can bloom in warm weather.