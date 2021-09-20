'Words cannot describe our feelings' - town in shock after teenager's death on the eve of his 18th birthday

Rugby club montage

Police say Dylan Price was walking on Brampton Road, Bishops Castle, in the early hours of Sunday when it is believed that he was struck.

Police could not confirm that it was a 'hit and run' as they are yet to establish all the facts.

But whatever happened caused him to suffer fatal injuries and West Mercia Police are appealing for information.

Dylan was a member if Bishop's Castle Rugby Club who have issued a tribute in his memory and gave the Shropshire Star permission to use it.

"Words cannot describe the feelings the boys are going through at the club right now," they said.

"Dylan Price was not only a club member or team mate he was a friend, a brother and always a smile everyone loved to see around the changing room.

"He always gave his everything in to all he did, not just on the rugby pitch. Dylan will forever be a part of Bishop's Castle Rugby Club and will never be forgotten.

"Our thoughts and love go out to the family in this tough time - fly high Dylan RIP."

The death of the young man who went to school in Bishop's Castle, and was a lifeguard at the local leisure centre, also brought tributes from other rugby clubs in Shropshire.

A police spokesperson said: "While cause of death has yet to be fully established, the young man is believed to have been struck by a vehicle while he was walking along the road, causing him to suffer fatal injuries."

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this incredibly difficult and upsetting time.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or who may have witnessed any vehicles or people in the area acting suspiciously during this time.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101 or visit our website, quoting incident 00140i of 19 September.