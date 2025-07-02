Firefighters called to several open fires across Shropshire

Crews have tackled separate blazes involving conifer trees, gorse hedging and dry vegetation this afternoon (July 2).

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Norbury near Bishop's Castle at 1pm after a fire involving approximately 20 by 40 metres of gorse hedging.

Crews from Bishop's Castle and Clun arrived to find the hedging alight. They used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze by 2.40pm.

Elsewhere, fire crews rushed from Bridgnorth and Telford to a field off Bradeney Drive near Bridgnorth shortly before 2.20pm.

Reports from the fire service said crews arrived to a fire in the field involving approximately three by two metres of vegetation.

The fire had spread from a bonfire and was extinguished by 2.50pm.

And, one fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to a fire in the open in Annscroft at around 1.48pm.

Reports from the fire service said crews extinguished a fire involving conifer trees and grass.