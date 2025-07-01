Shropshire leisure centres introduce ‘Tiny Lungs, Big Impact’ to prioritise health of young children

Tiny Lungs, Big Impact will prioritise the health and well-being of young children, whose developing lungs are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

“We recognise that leisure centres are hubs for families and children, and that creating a smoke-free environment is crucial for protecting their health.” said Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for SCLT.

“Tiny Lungs, Big Impact is about creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone, especially our youngest visitors. We want to ensure that children can enjoy our facilities without being exposed to harmful smoke."

The new initiative will feature prominent signage displayed around entrances, indicating the designated smoke-free zones.

Smiling children. Picture: SCLT

Serco Leisure’s National Active Wellbeing Manager, Sarah Berne added: "Children's lungs are still developing, and exposure to second-hand smoke can lead to a range of health problems, including asthma, respiratory infections, and even sudden infant death syndrome in babies.

"This initiative is a vital step in protecting our children and ensuring they have the opportunity to grow up healthy."

Support for people looking to quit smoking can be found at: nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/

Shrewsbury Sports Village, the Quarry, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre and SpArC Bishops Castle are operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, on behalf of Shropshire Council.