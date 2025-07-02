Emergency services rush to B-road near Bishop's Castle after car collides with back of lorry

Emergency services received a call shortly before 9.50am on Wednesday (July 2) reporting a road traffic collision on the B4383.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Bishop's Castle's fire station to the scene. Police teams and land ambulance also attended.

One car collided with the rear of an articulated heavy goods vehicle. The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries, but did not wish to go to hospital.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe using 'Environment Agency equipment' and left the incident with police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "On arrival, crews found a car and a lorry had been involved in a collision. The driver of the car, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries but did not wish to go to hospital so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene."