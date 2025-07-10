The 18 Telford petrol stations ranked from most to least expensive

Filling up the tank shouldn't cost an arm and a leg but with petrol prices on the hike, it can most definitely feel like that.

So we have rounded up all the petrol stations in the Telford area, from most expensive to least expensive, so you can can make sure you're getting value for your money.

On the list, Shell at the Welcome Break on the M54 was found to be the most expensive for unleaded petrol at 158.9p per litre.

Meanwhile, three of the major supermarkets have unleaded petrol at 131.9p per litre - the cheapest in the town.

Here are all 18 petrol stations in Telford ranked from most expensive to least expensive.

Shell

Shell at Welcome Break Telford Services, M54. Photo: Welcome Break Telford Services/Google

Shell at Welcome Break Telford Services on the M54 has unleaded petrol at 158.9p and diesel at 168.9p per litre.

Shell

Shell Stirchley Services in Holmer Farm Road. Photo: Shell/Google

Shell Stirchley Services in Holmer Farm Road, TF3 1QU, has unleaded petrol at 139.9p and diesel at 146.9p per litre.

BP

BP in Hadley Park. Photo: Google

BP in Hadley Park, Hadley, TF1 6AF, has unleaded petrol at 138.9p and diesel at 143.9p per litre.

Asda Express

Asda Express in Broseley. Photo: Google

Asda Express in Ironbridge Road, Broseley, TF12 5DJ, has unleaded petrol at 137.9p and diesel at 144.9p per litre.

Shell

Shell on the A442, Shifnal. Photo: Google

Shell on the A442, Shifnal, TF11 9ND, has unleaded petrol at 137.9p and diesel at 145.9p per litre.

Esso

Esso Mound Way Service Station in Madeley Bypass. Photo: Google

Esso Mound Way Service Station in Madeley Bypass, TF7 5RQ, has unleaded petrol at 137.9p and diesel at 144.9p per litre.

Esso

Esso in Kemberton Road, Halesfield. Photo: Google

Esso in Kemberton Road, Halesfield, TF7 4QS, has unleaded petrol at 137.9p and diesel at 144.9p per litre.

Esso

Esso in Trench Lock, Hadley. Photo: Charlie Dool/Google

Esso in Trench Lock, Hadley, TF1 6SZ, has unleaded petrol at 137.9p and diesel at 142.9p per litre.

Jet

Jet in Bridgnorth Road, Sutton Hill. Photo: Google

Jet in Bridgnorth Road, Sutton Hill, TF7 4JG, has unleaded petrol at 136.9p and diesel at 144.9p per litre.

Esso

Esso in New Trench Road. Photo: Matthew Warr/Google

Esso in New Trench Road, TF2 8JY, has unleaded petrol at 135.9p and diesel at 142.9p per litre.

BP

BP at the Red Lion Service Station in Holyhead Road. Photo: Google

BP at the Red Lion Service Station in Holyhead Road, Wellington, TF1 2EW, has unleaded petrol at 133.9p and diesel at 142.9p per litre.

Esso

Esso in Holyhead Road. Photo: Matthew Warr/Google

Esso in Holyhead Road, TF1 5DY, has unleaded petrol at 133.9p and diesel at 141.9p per litre.

Sainsbury’s

Telford Forge Retail Park. Photo: Matthew Panter

Sainsbury’s in Forge Retail Park, Colliers Way, TF3 4AG, has unleaded petrol at 133.9p and diesel at 140.9p per litre.

ASDA

Asda Superstore in Malinsgate. Photo: Google

Asda Superstore in Malinsgate, TF3 4HZ, has unleaded petrol at 132.9p and diesel at 139.9p per litre.

Shawbirch Service Station

Shawbirch Service Station. Photo: Richard Lloyd/Google

Shawbirch Service Station on Shawbirch Roundabout, TF1 3QA, has unleaded petrol at 131.9p and diesel at 139.9p per litre.

Morrisons

Morrisons, Wellington. Photo: Google

Morrisons in Bridge Road, Wellington, TF1 1RP, has unleaded petrol at 131.9p and diesel at 139.9p per litre.

Asda

Asda. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA

Asda in St George’s Road, Donnington, TF2 7RX, has unleaded petrol at 131.9p and diesel at 138.9p per litre.

Tesco Extra

Tesco Extra, Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Google

Tesco Extra in Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington, TF1 2DE, has unleaded petrol at 131.9p and diesel at 138.9p per litre.