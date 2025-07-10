Telford roads gridlocked after car crashes into barrier over A442

Ambulance crews, firefighters and West Mercia Police officers are at the scene of the crash on the B5061 Holyhead Road, over the A442.

The crash took place at around 4pm and images of the scene show a vehicle which appears to have crashed into barriers on the bridge over the A442, just off the Greyhound Roundabout.

Emergency services at the scene near the Greyhound Roundabout after a vehicle crashed into barriers

A number of people have reported significant tailbacks on the surrounding roads, including the A442 and B5061.

It is understood the A442 is closed southwards towards Telford town centre.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 4pm today on the Holyhead Road in Snedshill in Telford.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene and expected to remain there while the area is made safe.”