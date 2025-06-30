Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with van on south Shropshire A-road

Emergency services were called to the A488 near More, north of Bishop's Castle, at around 12.13pm on Saturday (June 28).

An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene. One fire crew was also sent from Bishop's Castle Fire Station.

A motorcycle and a small van were involved in a collision on the road.

The motorcyclist, a man, sustained multiple serious injuries and received trauma care at the scene before he was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via air ambulance.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the A488, in More, Bishop's Castle at 12.13pm on Saturday (June 28).

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Wales Air Ambulance responded to the scene. The motorcyclist, a man, had sustained multiple serious injuries in the collision and received trauma care on scene.

"Once stabilised, the man was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further trauma care."

Firefighters used an environmental grab pack to absorb liquids leaking from the vehicles.

Fire crews were finished at the scene shortly after 1pm.