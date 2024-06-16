22 joyous photos from Ludlow Carnival that 'couldn't have gone any better'

That was the verdict from Ludlow Carnival after the love-themed festival of fun was embraced by the townsfolk.

There was fancy dress and smiling faces everywhere as the parade went past shops, pubs and cafes with love hearts and decorations in the window.

The theme was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, which is currently playing at Ludlow Castle. Some of the actors were involved in the parade alongside belly dancers, hippies and Aphrodite the Goddess of Love on horseback.

Ludlow Carnival 1

Ludlow Carnival 2

Parade participants assembled at Ludlow Brewery and set off led by the Broseley Beats samba band along Corve Street to King Street, High Street and Market Square, finally entering the Outer Bailey of Ludlow Castle..

Prior to carnival, a series of free family and community workshops were held at Ludlow Assembly Rooms to create props and displays to carry within the parade or hold and wave by spectators.

Ludlow Carnival 3

Ludlow Carnival 4

A ‘Love Ludlow’ shop window dressing competition was also held in conjunction with the carnival theme.