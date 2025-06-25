Ludlow not the 'right' town for BJJ? One year on, still proving them wrong

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The general guidance when starting a BJJ gym is to locate yourself in the area with the highest population density. After all, more people give a greater opportunity to get new students on the mats.

With a population of around 10,000, Ludlow is hardly a patch on the likes of nearby cities, including Shrewsbury (around 75,000), Hereford (around 50,000) and Worcester (around 100,000). Yet, one year after its first-ever class, Borderlands Grappling continues to go from strength to strength, with more classes and more students than ever.

Why BJJ? Why Borderlands?

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu has exploded in popularity in recent years, thanks in part to the growth of sporting events such as the UFC. But BJJ is more than just an effective martial art, or at least it is at Borderlands.

When Borderlands’ Head Coach, Owain Williams, launched the gym back in June 2024, his goal was to create a friendly, inclusive and welcoming community where people can come to get fit, learn something new and meet like-minded people from the local area.

Owain shared “BJJ has had a positive impact on my life - a great outlet for previous emotional issues, a place to meet like-minded people, somewhere I felt like I was part of a community, and a good way to stay fit and focus on my overall health.” adding that “It just made sense that I would try and find a way to share that with others.”

But he doesn’t pin Borderlands’ success entirely on his vision.

“Borderlands has been more successful than I ever imagined. I have been incredibly fortunate that so many amazing people have found the club and have committed to training with us,” he told us, “the club wouldn’t be what it is without our students creating a welcoming atmosphere and helping newbies get to grips with the essentials.”

More about Borderlands Grappling

Borderlands runs weekly kids classes, traditional BJJ classes and no-gi grappling classes every week in Ludlow. All classes are taught by Head Coach, Owain Williams, a BJJ black belt with over 15 years of experience.

You can find the clubs’ full timetable and book a free trial via the website - borderlandsgrappling.co.uk