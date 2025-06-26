Food for thought: Green festival set to return

Setting the scene on Friday, 11 July at Ludlow’s Assembly Rooms, a screening of the film, ‘6 inches of Soil’, introduced by Ed Rollings from Perrywood Farm, documents how young British farmers are challenging the industrial model of food production. Wandering around the festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. you will have the chance to talk to experts on organic farming, regenerative farming and permaculture and to listen to the Soap-Box Farmers throughout the day as they make the case for alternative ways of producing our food, reducing food waste and lessening the impact on the environment through more sustainable methods of food distribution.

Navigating a sustainable route on the biggest snakes and ladders board in the country.

If all this talk of food makes you hungry, you’ll have a choice of sustainably run food and drink outlets. And if you prefer to gather your own food, chef and forager, Alex McAllister-Lunt (Force of Nature) will be leading pre-booked groups on foraging walks in the vicinity. Your children will also be able to join the Easy Peasy Cookery for Kids sessions, where they will have an opportunity to use local ingredients to make seasonal pizzas and fruit muffins. They can then wash this down with smoothies made by them on the Smoothie-bike.

Children will also be able to play a Food-For Thought version of Snakes and Ladders on the biggest board ever. This, like all the activities, with the exception of the foraging walk, is completely free. As is the excellent live music playing throughout the day.

Free live music throughout the day.

A few hundred yards away from the festival site, you are invited to meet enthusiastic local organic growers at theWrigley Field Allotments, who will be only too happy to share tips with you about producing your own food.

There will also be more than thirty stalls with local businesses selling their sustainably produced wares at the festival.

Passionate speakers on following a more sustainable path.

It really is a great day out for all the family. We look forward to seeing you there, at Castle Square, Ludlow on 13 July between 10am and 4pm.

Over fifty stalls to visit.

A day with children at the heart of it.