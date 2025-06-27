Farmer who murdered his wife died in Shropshire hospital, inquest told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Venables, 92, was found guilty of murdering his wife Brenda following a trial in 2022.

Mrs Venables’ remains had been discovered in a septic tank in the grounds of their former home in Worcestershire In 2019.

She had supposedly vanished in 1982.

Venables’ trial was told how he had had been having an on-off affair with his wife’s carer and used Mrs Venables’ depression to craft a story that she had left in the middle of the night to take her own life.

An inquest held at Shropshire’s Coroner’s Court this week confirmed the details of Venables’ death, with the county’s deputy coroner Heath Westerman delivering a conclusion of death by natural causes.