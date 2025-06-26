New £1,500 fee agreed as Ludlow's collapsed wall issue rumbles on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The issue regarding the repairs by St Laurence’s Church has been a long drawn-out saga ever since the collapse happened in February 2013.

In April, the town council resolved it was not responsible for the wall, and accepts no historical, current or future liability for its repair or upkeep.

However, earlier this month the chair of the Ludlow Town Walls Trust (LTWT), Colin Richards, informed the town clerk that, while the interim bridge and structures manager of Shropshire Council had offered to provide a machine and operator to move replacement bags of stone into position at the collapsed section of the wall, no progress had been made.

“I am concerned that this period of alternating very dry weather followed by intense rain could trigger a further collapse on the weakened structure which would greatly increase costs of repair,” said Mr Richards.

He therefore asked if the town council could assist in moving the bags up to the wall and reinstate the support. Mr Richards added that if an external contractor was used, it is anticipated it would cost around £1,500.

Part of the town wall behind St Laurence's Church in Ludlow collapsed in 2013. Picture: Andy Boddington

However, Councillor Stacey Harris said it should be up to the church to sort out.

“I don’t think it’s an appropriate expenditure of our money when we have claimed that we don’t have any liability,” she said.

“Why are we shoring up the church’s issue? I’m not impressed that we have to spend even more public money.”

Councillor Ian Scott Bell said it was a public safety issue.

“We as a council are aware there is a risk and have a duty to our residents to protect them,” he said.

“To me, it’s a no-brainer as it’s a health and safety issue.”

In response, Councillor Harris said: “That might be a good point about it being a public safety issue, but we don’t own it. It’s the church’s responsibility to do whatever they want to do with it. It’s their wall.”

Councillor Glenn Ginger, meanwhile, said that nowhere in the agenda item was there any mention of a discussion or presentation.

“The person addressing council is the chair of the town’s trust,” he said.

“And the town’s trust is asking this council to spend. It clearly should have been in the agenda.”

Gina Wilding, the town clerk, said she believed the chair is able to invite comments to assist the council that is not included on the agenda item.

“There is a report which states the council’s position and ask to consider the report,” she said.

“The advice is to get in a contractor at a cost of £1,500.”

Councillor Viv Parry asked if the contractor will be paid before any work takes place.

“What you are asking us is to spend money that belongs to the people in this town without asking them,” she said.

Councillor Di Lyle, the mayor of Ludlow and the secretary of the LTWT, admitted that the agenda item had been “mismanaged” and apologised.

“We are here to consider what is in the report,” said Councillor Lyle.

Councillor Ginger told members that the council already has a policy in place and it can’t be discussed until at least November.

Apart from Councillor Harris, who abstained, members agreed to get an external contractor to look into the issue as long as the money comes with no liability.