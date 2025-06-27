New president for Shropshire town's Rotary Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tuesday’s meeting of Ludlow Rotary Club saw the handover of the role of Club President from Robert Hodge to Tom Hunt.

Handover: Robert Hodge (right) hands over the reins to new president Tom Hunt

The occasion marked the culmination of another successful Rotary year in which the club supported many local causes to the tune of £8,000 through its ‘Ludlow Rotary Cares’ community grants scheme while arranging several fundraising events to continue the scheme into the future.

Now it was time for Robert Hodge formally to pass the Presidential chain of office to Tom Hunt. Robert wished Tom every success in the year ahead and hoped he would enjoy the experience as much as he had.

Speaking about the club’s future plans Tom said: “Since originally joining Rotary over 35 years ago I have been associated with many different clubs as my career has taken me from place to place.

"Yet the constant throughout has been each club’s keenness to ‘make a difference’. This is no less the case at Ludlow Rotary Club which has a great record of innovative fund raising in support of the local and wider community.

"I hope to use my year as President to encourage more people to find lasting friendships through a commitment to this town and district by joining Ludlow Rotary."