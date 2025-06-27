Nine major road and lane closures for Shropshire drivers to be aware of in the next two weeks
National Highways crews are due to carry out works on many major roads across Shropshire.
Parts of the busiest roads in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are to shut due to essential maintenance works being carried out by the government body.
Motorists across the county are encouraged to plan ahead of the closures and follow the diversion routes available by National Highways.
Here are all nine closures set to affect Shropshire's roads over the next two weeks:
A5, from 9pm on June 25 to 6am on July 26
A lane on the A5 eastbound, Preston to Emstrey, will be closed for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A483, from 7pm on June 26 to 4am on June 30
The A483 from Pen-y-foel to School Lane, will be closed for utility works on behalf of BT
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 9pm on June 26 to 6am on June 27
Traffic signals on A49 southbound, Bayston Hill, for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 8.30am on June 30 to 5.30pm on July 11
Mobile lanes on M54, from junction 10a of M6 to junction 7, in both directions will be closed for maintenance works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 8am to 6pm on July 6
The A49 from Church Stretton to Craven Arms will be closed in both directions for off network event
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A5, from 6am on July 7 to 5pm on August 1
Lane closures and diversion routes in place on the A5 northbound, from Mile End roundabout to Five Crosses roundabout, for drainage works.
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
A49, from 9pm on July 7 to 6am on July 19
Traffic signals in place on the A49 from Church Stretton to Leebotwood in both directions for inspection/survey works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 9pm on June 30 to 5am on July 2
Lane and exit and entry slip closure on the M54 between junction 6 in both directions for electrical works
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes
M54, from 9pm on July 2 to 5am on July 8
Exit and entry slip road closures on the M54 in both directions for maintenance works
Expect moderate delays of 10-30 minutes