Teenage drug dealers jailed for peddling crack cocaine and heroin - Shropshire police hail 'great result'

Leonard Hunter and Archie Kettle, both 19, were each jailed for two and a half years - a sentence which police in Market Drayton, Wem and Whitchurch welcomed as a “great result”.

The pair were “known to frequent the Whitchurch area” according to Shropshire officers, but it was in Cheshire where they were rumbled with thousands of pounds worth of drugs.

Plain-clothes Cheshire Police officers were deployed to Winsford on Monday, March 10 and spotted the pair.

They attempted to stop them and while Kettle was detained at the scene, Hunter ran off on foot.

Despite his attempts to evade capture, he was quickly located hiding in a nearby alleyway.

During searches, Kettle was found to be in possession of 338 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin valued at almost £3,400.

Meanwhile officers also located more than £2,500 cash and a mobile phone hidden under a fence panel in the alleyway where Hunter was located.

During analysis of the phone, officers recovered a number of messages indicating that the pair were actively involved in drug dealing.

Hunter, of Springfield Avenue, Malpas, Cheshire, and Kettle, of Tilstock Lane, Tilstock, Shropshire, were sentenced at Chester Crown Court after each previously pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Police Constable Ed Whalley, of Northwich Proactive CID, said: “This is another great result which has led to the recovery of a large quantity of illegal drugs from the streets of Winsford. In addition, another two county lines dealers are now behind bars.

“While this case has now concluded, our campaign against drug dealers is ongoing and we’re committed to doing all we can to stop drug activity on the streets of Winsford and make Cheshire a hostile place for criminals.”