Whitchurch woman cleared of drug offences

Brooke Driscoll, aged 20, of Burfield Drive had been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and concern in supply of class A drugs.

The charges relate to an incident near Shawbury on Tuesday, January 30.

She also denied a further charge of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug with intent to supply between August and September 2023

However, at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, Mr Simon Parry prosecuting said the crown was to offer "no evidence" against Miss Driscoll.

Judge Anthony Lowe ordered not-guilt verdicts placed against the charges and ordered Miss Driscoll be awarded "out of pocket costs" for attending court.