Shropshire man raises over £2,200 for UNICEF and St John Ambulance

Setting off on 2 June, Rowan Ingram cycled across multiple countries in varied and often adverse weather conditions, including thunderstorms, gales and heatwaves. He completed the journey on 20 June, arriving at Ludlow Brewery, where he was welcomed by friends and family.

Commenting on the experience, Rowan said: “The trip itself was a lot harder than I had initially planned. Going into the prevailing easterly winds for most of the journey was something I had not given enough weight to when planning the route.”

Rowan Ingram cycled over 1000 miles from Lund, Sweden to Ludlow

This is not Rowan’s first fundraising endeavour. In 2022, he and colleagues undertook a 125cc motorbike ride from Ludlow to Land’s End, then to John o’Groats and back, covering more than 2,000 miles and raising over £2,000 for Help for Heroes. The following year, he completed a 100-mile hike from Ludlow to Mt Snowdon—whilst carrying a fridge—raising more than £4,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Rowan acknowledged the extensive support he received throughout the event, particularly from his partner. “I would like to give special thanks to my girlfriend Lizzie, who met me in mid-western Germany and supported me through to Calais. Taking time out of a busy university schedule to assist me was invaluable, and I don’t think I could have completed the trip without her incredible support.”

Rowan has raised over £2,200 so far for UNICEF and St John Ambulance.

Kate Ware, Chief President of St John Ambulance, praised his efforts: “I am so grateful to Rowan for giving up his time and energy for St John Ambulance and UNICEF. Covering 1,000 miles demands extraordinary dedication, and the final stretch to Ludlow would certainly have tested his endurance.”