Huge Telford warehouse goes up for sale for £6.2 million

The 87,821 square foot former logistics building in Stafford Park, Telford, was put up for sale by agents Fisher German this week for offers around £6.25m.

The building was constructed by Telford Development Corporation in 1989 for American packaging firm Sonoco, who based their European plastic bag manufacturing operation there until the early 1990s.

It is also the former home of logistics company Stirchley Technical Services, which was dissolved in 2020, and was for a short period home to the logistics divison of Toyota Tsusho Ltd.

Sonoco, Stafford Park 1. Photo: Google

According to a listing placed online, the property includes an industrial warehouse facility with single-storey offices, car parking to the front, rear yard and circulation area.

The enormous site, which extends to 7.32 acres (2.96 hectares), also has additional land for expansion.

The listing can be viewed online with agents Fisher German.