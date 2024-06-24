'Nature is taking over': Wedding venue's novel plan to hide 'shepherd's huts' among overgrown plants

Shropshire Council has received an application for Delbury Hall at Diddlebury, Craven Arms.

It asks for permission to put 10 ‘shepherd's huts’ for accommodation for wedding guests into a walled garden at the property.

A design and access statement submitted with the application states that the walled garden which will be the base for the huts had been operated as a plant nursery until earlier this year.

It states: “Sadly, in January 2024 Mynd Hardy Plants stopped operating as a plant nursery. They have left all the plants in pots they haven’t sold and the plants which have been grown for display in the walled garden are now growing out of control.

“There is nobody looking after the garden and so the whole walled garden is quickly falling into neglect as nature is taking over.”

It adds: “The proposal is that the walled garden will be restored entirely with the garden being maintained throughout the year.

“Ten shepherd's huts will be dotted around the walled garden and will be hidden in amongst the plants which will be grown.”

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date. Meanwhile planners are being asked to decide on granting permission for stonework repairs and re-roofing part of the school house at Worfield CofE School on Main Street, Worfield.

And in Shrewsbury plans have gone in for a new housing development.

The plan, for 44 homes, is for land to the west and south of Cedars Drive in the town. The proposal also includes associated works and landscaping.

A house of multiple occupation could also be converted if proposals are approved. The plans, for Flat 8 at Moreton Crescent in Shrewsbury ask for permission to create three self-contained apartments, as well as adding an external staircase to the building.

A decision will be taken in due course.