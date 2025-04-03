Expansion plan for Telford caravan park home estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Homelands Park in Ketley Bank, Telford, have applied to expand the park home estate.

If approved, nine new homes would be situated on a patch of land on the estate which had previously been used to store caravans.

In addition to the nine two-bedroom caravans, plans also include 16 new car parking spaces and 18 new cycle spaces.

Part of the land is designated part of the 'Green Network', which is protected by the local authority - developments on the network would need to demonstrate that the benefits outweigh any adverse impacts.

Homelands Park Estate in Ketley Bank. Photo: Google

The plans state that there would be an "avoidance of works" in root protection areas and all existing trees would be retained. In addition, the wooded buffer would be "reinforced" through new tree planting and landscaping.

Due to the temporary permission previously granted for caravan storage, the applicants argue remnants of the use remain and little operational work would be required to bring about the site expansion.

The application concludes there would be a "biodiversity net gain" and "no unacceptable impacts of the scheme, due to its scale and design, on the local townscape and visual amenity".

It continues: "The scheme represents a sustainable form of development, with social and economic benefits flowing from nine new homes that are likely to be suitable for older people."

The full application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2025/0247