'It feels calm and purposeful' - South Shropshire village school with 18 pupils in the largest class celebrates praise from Ofsted

St Mary's CofE Primary School in Bucknell, South Shropshire has been praised for its high expectations of pupils and "calm and purposeful" feel.

The village school has just 65 pupils on its school roll with as little as 14 children in its smallest class, made up of year 3 and 4 pupils.

Meanwhile, its nursery has just 13 children and the largest class - that is made up of year 5 and 6 pupils - has 18.

Inspectors from the education watchdog visited the primary school on February 11 and 12 and were able to see for themselves the family feel that the school aims to create.

The primary school's quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision have all been graded as 'Good'.

Each pupil and staff member at St Mary's CofE Primary School in Bucknell.

And to celebrate Ofsted's judgement, the whole school community came together on Tuesday to express their delight.