Farmhouse steeped in history with a lake and Italian garden becomes the latest £1 million property on the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dodecote Grange in Childs Ercall near Market Drayton is believed to date back to as early as 1130 and has hit the market with Savills estate agents for £1.6 million.

The Grade II listed farmhouse boasts around seven acres of land, and within this is a one acre private lake with a summer house.

Its stunning grounds feature far reaching views and "magical" gardens which have been opened up for public viewing.

Grade II listed Dodecote Grange in Childs Ercall. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

There is also a separate barn which is currently used as a catering kitchen and has "potential" to become further accommodation.

Meanwhile, the listing adds that a separate barn which is used as a workshop and for storage has "potential" for conversion.

The property is steeped in history. In 1130, during the reign of King Henry I, the Cistercian Monks of Combermere Abbey received the Dodecote Estate from William Fits Alan.

The lake at Dodecote Grange in Childs Ercall. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

Then, in 1221 in the reign of King Henry III, three acres called 'rue croft' were cleared for cultivation. The listing says this area is now a paddock adjacent to the house.

In 1539 in the reign of King Henry VIII, Richard Hill - a mercer in London - was given land and property by the King. The listing states Dodecote Grange was built in its current location and farmed by tenant farmers.

In 1869 the Lea family became tenants before purchasing the farm in 1918 - the estate then comprised of the farmhouse, grounds, six cottages and 573 acres.

And, then in 1989 the property is said to have become derelict and before the current owners purchased the property in 1994.

An Italian garden at Dodecote Grange in Childs Ercall. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

The listing describes the property as "an extremely handsome Grade II listed farmhouse, with wonderful and enchanting gardens".

It continues: "Dodecote Grange is Grade II listed farmhouse which dates back to as early as 1130. The house is extremely handsome and welcoming through a front door into the hallway, with oak flooring and a stain glass window feature.

"The garden is designed of formal and woodland gardens of approximately 2.5 acres, with a wide selection of shrubs, hardy perennials and bulbs, with plants in flower from February until the end of October. The gardens include a magical and beautiful selection of separate areas including a beautiful terrace with seating which has parterre box hedging, within which are rose beds. Steps lead down to the formal lawn with a corner pool, a sundial and a raised circular terrace with seating.

The large lake is around an acre in size. Picture: Rightmove/Savills.

"There is a ha-ha (sunken fence) separating the formal gardens and the paddock, along with a pathway which has 16th century chicken boxes within the sandstone wall. The path continues under a pergola draped with rose and Clematis with a cloister garden to the left. A beech hedge separates this with the ballerina rose and seat garden. Steps lead down to the peacock garden, an Italianate designed garden with a canal and artwork of a peacock.

"The coupler garden features an original sandstone wall, along with planted beds which leads into the cutting. Sandstone walls and cascades, offer a magical feeling as if you have stepped back in time and leads to the beautiful spring fed pool. The pool view area has a Matilda statue and David's folly. There is a wonderful woodland walk around the edge of the pool which leads to a summerhouse, made from brick and oak frame. This is a wonderful spot to watch wildlife or to relax whilst taking in your surroundings. The pool has a wooden bridge which leads you across into the orchard, beyond which is the arboretum planted with weeping willow, yellow leaf maple, Indian bean tree, cedar, tulip tree and has purple beech hedging on the boundary."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.