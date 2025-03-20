Firefighters scrambled to second Long Mynd fire this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the Long Mynd at around 2.10pm on Thursday after reports of a fire.

Six crews, were sent to the scene from Church Stretton, Ludlow, Telford Central and Tweedale fire stations.

A spokesperson from the service said the fire involved "500 square metres of heather".

Long Mynd, Church Stretton

Fogging systems and beaters were used by the firefighters to gain control and extinguish the blaze.

The stop message, which indicates that the scene was under control, was recieved at 5.18pm.

It's the second time this week that crews had been sent to the Shropshire hill, after a large fire was reported around 10pm on Tuesday.