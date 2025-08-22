Two people stretchered from Shropshire beauty spot by rescue teams

The emergency services were called to Wenlock Edge, Much Wenlock, shortly after 5pm yesterday - Thursday, August 22.

The casualties being rescued from the scene. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

West Midlands Ambulance Service requested the help of West Mercia Search and Rescue (WMSAR), which sent a team to help get the casualties to ambulances waiting to take them for treatment.

A post from the search and rescue team explained: "We are pleased to report that our volunteers working in collaboration with paramedics and specialist crews from the Hazardous Area Response Team, we were able to carefully extract two casualties to waiting ambulances for onward treatment."

Teams involved in the rescue held a debrief following the incident. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

WMSAR said that following the incident the teams performed a debrief to discuss the operation and any key learning points.