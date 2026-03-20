Voters give thumbs up to medieval Shropshire town’s plan to protect local heritage

Residents in Much Wenlock went to the polls on Thursday in a referendum to adopt the newly revised Much Wenlock Neighbourhood Plan.

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The vote marks a milestone for the town, which created the first Neighbourhood Plan in Shropshire back in 2013.

Dan Thomas with town crier Joffrey Watson

Voters on Thursday backed a newly refreshed plan that will replace the previous version and provide a robust framework for local development through to the next decade, the town council said.

Councillor Dan Thomas, who serves as Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock, Town Mayor, and Chair of the Plan’s Steering Group, expressed his pride in the community’s engagement.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted with this result. A 90 per cent 'Yes' vote is a powerful mandate. It shows that the people of Much Wenlock are not only passionate about our town’s history and identity but are also deeply committed to shaping its future.

“This plan is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together."

The Neighbourhood Plan Review was a multi-year project led by a steering group of local residents and Town Councillors. The goal was to strike a delicate balance: preserving Much Wenlock’s unique heritage while ensuring it remains a vibrant, functional town for the 21st century.

The plan addresses key local issues, including protecting the unique character of the town and surrounding villages, ensuring new housing and infrastructure meet the actual needs of the community, and policies were designed to be "viable and achievable" within the broader Shropshire Local Plan.

"This wasn't just a document written in a council office," Councillor Thomas added. "It was forged through listening to residents, landowners, and local organisations. Whether your family has been here for generations or you moved here last year, your voice helped build this roadmap."

Following this referendum, the plan will now proceed to Shropshire Council for formal "making" (adoption), where it will become a statutory part of the development plan for the area.

"The steering group has worked tirelessly to ensure these policies are practical and deliverable. Last night, the community gave those efforts their ultimate seal of approval. I want to thank every single person who took the time to vote and have their say,” added Councillor Thomas.