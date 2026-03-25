Work to begin repairing animal rescue centre battered by Storm Goretti after ‘phenomenal’ response to fundraising appeal
An animal rescue centre that was damaged by Storm Goretti has thanked supporters after work can begin on repairs after raising nearly £7,000 in an appeal.
In January, Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock launched an online appeal to raise funds to repair its damaged waterfowl pools.
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Damage was caused after Storm Goretti destroyed the mesh, netting and metal supporting poles of both pools, as well as the surface of one of the pools.
The rescue centre was aiming at raising £10,000 for the repairs, and has said said they are “thrilled” after nearly £7,000 in donations has rolled in from the community, which they say means work can begin next week on repairs.
Cuan said: “We are thrilled to say that with our online appeal, as well as a truly remarkable response of people donating to us directly at the rescue centre, we now have almost £7,000, which is a truly phenomenal amount towards our £10,000 target.
“Work is scheduled to begin within the next week, and we are quietly confident that the pools will be fit and ready for use before the influx of ducks, baby ducklings, swans, cygnets and other waterfowl that will no doubt be needing our rescue and rehabilitation services very soon.
“Thank you everyone for your support, you truly do astound us with your generosity, we can only continue our work with wildlife because of your support.”
The rescue centre added that the appeal was still open for those than can help them reach their target and can be found via their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CuanWildlifeRescue