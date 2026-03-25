The hole, described as "very deep" by one local, opened up on Cunnery Road in Church Stretton last week.

Shropshire Council said it had been made aware of the incident and had moved to cone off the area before alerting Severn Trent to the issue.

In response Severn Trent has said it is assessing the hole before deciding how to tackle the problem.

A spokesman said: "We have a team at Cunnery Road carrying out investigations following a report of an issue from the local council. We understand that works like this can be an inconvenience and we want to thank everyone for their patience while this is ongoing.”