'We will remain vigilant': Residents celebrate as 600-acre solar farm plan near Shropshire town is dropped

The development, known as ‘Ironbridge Solar’, was proposed over nearly 600 acres to the south and south-east of Much Wenlock on the Bourton estate by Island Green Power.

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Following news of the plans, local residents formed the Bourton Solar Farm Action Group to raise objections centred on the impact of the project on the local landscape, wildlife and loss of prime agricultural land.

The campaign group won the backing of local MP Stuart Anderson raised their concerns in the House of Commons at an Opposition Day debate on Wednesday, November 12 last year.