New chapter for Much Wenlock bookshop as young owner takes over after 24 years in the same family

This month, secondhand book and music business, Much More Books and Much More Music in Much Wenlock was taken over by 24-year-old Abi Nuttall.

The business, which trades out of a store on the town's high street, had been trading for almost 24 years under the care of the same family when it went up for sale in March last year.

Abi Nutting, 24, who has recently taken over Much More Books in Much Wenlock. With mum occassional helper, Lisa Nutting.

Posting on social media, the family said it was the "dawn of another era" and "time to hand over the reins to another owner".

Soon, the advert was spotted by Abi's father, who was hunting for a business venture of his own.

Immediately thinking of his bookworm daughter, Abi - who is originally from Shrewsbury but now lives in Much Wenlock - wasted no time in viewing the business and immediately knew it was for her.

Abi Nutting, 24, who has recently taken over Much More Books in Much Wenlock

"I've always loved books, I've always wanted to own a book shop," she said. "When this came along I thought... let's just go for it! I loved it. "

In a farewell post on social media, the store's former owners Jo, Liz, Sarah, Sam and Maggie said: "After 24 years in business, it is now time to hand the reins over to Abi Nuttall, who will put her stamp on Much More Books and Music.

"We wish her all the success for the future and we hope you all continue to give your support to this lovely small business that we have cherished over the years.

"We have met an awful lot of lovely folk and furry footed friends over the years and we give our thanks to you all who have supported us over the last two and a bit decades."