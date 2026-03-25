Extra classrooms coming to Shropshire school

The scheme at Bowbrook Primary School, in Squinter Pip Way, Shrewsbury, would involve an extension that would accommodate two additional classrooms. This would support the school’s efforts to meet growing educational demands and enhance learning provision.

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Planning permission has been granted for two extra classrooms to be built at Bowbrook Primary School in Shrewsbury. Picture: Future Arbor

Brendan Tuer, principal consultant at Future Arbor, said two trees and hedgerows will have to be removed to provide sufficient access for the crane.

He recommends that the trees are replaced with two fastigate oaks following completion of the development and once the temporary access and contractor’s compound have been removed. Meanwhile, any sections of hedgerow removed should be replaced in a like-for-like manner, added Mr Tuer.

“From an arboricultural perspective, we are happy to support this proposed development with the condition that the tree protective fencing is erected at the earliest stage in the development process,” he said.

Tabitha Lythe, the council’s planning and development services manager, said the proposal meets an identified need and is acceptable in principle.

“The scale, design, massing and appearance of the extension is appropriate to its setting and would not result in any unacceptable harm to the character of the site or surrounding area,” she said.

“In design terms, the scale, form, massing and appearance of the building is appropriate to its function and context.

"Its siting within the developed footprint of the school ensures that there would be no unacceptable harm to visual amenity, neighbouring land uses, or the character of the area.”