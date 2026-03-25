Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler makes five promotions in Shropshire offices

Adam Davies, Olivia Jones and Megan Price have all become partners in the practice's Shrewsbury offices.

Mr Davies is a commercial property solicitor who has spent a decade with the firm and advises on all aspects of the sector, including sales, purchase and leases of commercial premises.

Ms Jones works in the property litigation team and advises clients on a wide range of matters including disputes over ownership of property, trusts of land, right of way disputes and breaches of covenants.

Ms Price is a member of the agricultural and rural services team where she specialises in land and rural property law and has experience in sales, purchases, secured lending and leases. She is also a member of the Agricultural Law Association.

Newly promoted staff at FBC Manby Bowdler (from left): Megan Price, Adam Davies Olivia Jones, Tom Devey and Chloe Turner

In FBC Manby Bowdler's Telford office, Kate Rowley has been promoted to partner and Chloe Turner to associate in the family law team where they advise on all aspects including divorce, financial cohabitation and matters related to children.

Ms Turner joined the firm as an apprentice solicitor in 2017 and qualified in 2023.

Chief executive Neil Lloyd said the promotions demonstrated the huge strength in depth of the FBC Manby Bowdler team and the firm's commitment to investing in the very best talent.

He said: "The key to all our success is the excellence of our people and these promotions are just an indication of the huge depth of talent we now have across the firm.

"I am delighted for everybody involved and wish them continued success in the future."

FBC Manby Bowdler employs more than 240 people and also has Shropshire offices in Bridgnorth and Church Stretton.