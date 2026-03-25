West Midlands law firm strengthens team with key promotions

The award-winning firm, which has offices in Birmingham, the Black Country, Worcestershire and Shropshire and employs more than 240 people, says the move comes amid a period of sustained growth.

The latest promotions see four solicitors based at the firm’s Wolverhampton offices – Hayley Griffiths, Jas Kler, Raj Sangha and Rachel Wood – all become partners.

Meanwhile, a further four members of the Wolverhampton team – Sarah Davidson-Young, Andy Gough, Kelly Pledger and Rob Poulsen – all become associates.

Hayley joined FBC Manby Bowdler in 2022 and heads up the firm’s residential property team. Hayley is a member of the Law Society's Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS).

Jas advises on corporate sales and acquisitions, shareholder agreements, articles of association, partnership agreements, corporate restructures and commercial contract reviews as part of his work with the corporate team.

Members of the FBC Manby Bowdler team at the Wolverhampton office. Back (from left): Robert Poulsen and Andrew Wynne. Front: Jas Kler, Hayley Griffiths, Sarah Davidson-Young, Andy Gough and Rajpreet Sangha

Raj joined the Wolverhampton family team in 2020 and advises clients on all aspects of divorce proceedings, financial matters, children issues as well as cohabitation disputes, pre-nuptial agreements and post-nuptial agreements. She is recognised as a key lawyer in the leading Legal 500 2026 Directory.

Rachel, who works in the private client team and was recognised as a key lawyer in the Legal 500 2024 directory, specialises in all aspects of estate administration including obtaining grants of probate and letters of administration, the preparation of wills and lasting powers of attorney and applying for deputyship orders.

Sarah has worked in the personal injury department for a decade and has detailed knowledge to assist on cases where liability has been denied or causation concerns have been raised.

Andy, from the corporate department, provides corporate and commercial services to businesses and individuals throughout the West Midlands and surrounding areas.

Litigation expert Kelly is a member of the commercial litigation team specialising in commercial disputes.

Rob, from the private client team, joined the firm last year and has widespread experience dealing with a broad range of matters including wills, power of attorney, trusts, tax planning, probate and estate administration.

Chief executive Neil Lloyd said the promotions demonstrated the huge strength in depth of the FBC Manby Bowdler team and the firm’s commitment to investing in the very best talent.

“We are undergoing a period of strong growth, having become a founding member of the Adeptio law Group and have opened new offices in Birmingham, Knowle and Wolverhampton.

“The key to all our success is the excellence of our people and these promotions are just an indication of the huge depth of talent we now have across the firm. I am delighted for everybody involved and wish them continued success in the future.”

The Adeptio Law Group has been established to create a major national legal services platform. FBC Manby Bowdler plans to double its size in the coming years.