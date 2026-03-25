Iconsys launches dedicated cybersecurity service

Telford-based Iconsys delivers automation and control projects for clients in fields such as heavy industry, marine, offshore and advanced manufacturing.

It is now aiming to help customers protect their operational technology and production facilities from the threat of downtime and financial exposure caused by cyberattacks.

The company operates a system called Guard which has been designed to offer a five-stage approach for manufacturers looking to protect themselves.

In order to deliver a single-source service, it has signed agreements with cybersecurity firms Opswat and Rhelative to deliver software support and risk assessment respectively as well.

Leandro Gasparini, director of services at Iconsys

Leandro Gasparini, director of services at Iconsys, said: "Last year, we saw the devastating financial impact and economic shock that cyber security attacks can have on business. Worryingly, threat actors are getting braver and widening their net to focus on businesses of all sizes.

"Strengthening industrial resilience is a growing priority, yet few management teams know where to start or have the in-house capability. We have listened and responded by launching a solution that covers all industrial systems, automation and operational technology.

"The integrated service safeguards critical assets, ensures regulatory compliance and gives confidence to customers, suppliers and stakeholders that their businesses are cyber secure.

"We expect to recruit further internal specialists to help us grow this service over the next twelve months."