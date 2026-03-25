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Telford manufacturer Moveero set to place UK businesses into administration

A manufacturing firm has announced its intention to appoint administrators.

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By Tamlyn Jones
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Telford-based Moveero said it had filed notices of intention to appoint administrators to its two UK businesses - Moveero Ltd and Autostructures UK Ltd.

Formerly GKN Wheels & Structures, Moveero specialises in wheels, rims and hubs, used in off-highway industries such as agriculture and construction.

It designs, makes and tests them as well as offering after-sales support.