Telford manufacturer Moveero set to place UK businesses into administration
A manufacturing firm has announced its intention to appoint administrators.
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By Tamlyn Jones
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Telford-based Moveero said it had filed notices of intention to appoint administrators to its two UK businesses - Moveero Ltd and Autostructures UK Ltd.
Formerly GKN Wheels & Structures, Moveero specialises in wheels, rims and hubs, used in off-highway industries such as agriculture and construction.
It designs, makes and tests them as well as offering after-sales support.