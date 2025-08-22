The plans involve a complete redesign of the market's internal layout to improve accessibility, and a series of projects to repair and improve the building's historic fabric.

Following the completion of a series of pre works, the main works are about to start.

Family run business Sweets Galore has been based at Wellington Market for 50 years and has a local, loyal customer base but also attracts many customers from further-a-field.

Diane Brown pictured at the Sweets Galore stall in Wellington Market.

The business prides itself on good old fashioned ‘pick n mix’, but also offers party bags and sweets which cater for special occasions such as weddings and baby showers.

Now owners John and Diane Brown have spoken of their excitement at the prospect of moving into a brand new unit at the market as part of the work on the historic twelfth century building.

John and Diane said: “There’s always an element of risk with change but we are really grateful to have a future and realise that if the refurbishment of the market isn’t done there won’t be a future – the market will die.

“We’ve been here for 50 years but our new gondola style stall will be one of those at the front and centre of the market and will hopefully draw people in to see what we and all the other traders in the market have to offer.

“The market is a very important part of the community in Wellington and we’re pleased that the historic features of the building, which has stood here for centuries, are being maintained.

“From a customer and trader perspective the new-look market will provide a much more welcoming and comfortable environment to work and shop in so we can’t wait to see it all completed.

“Businesses here are continuing to trade during the works so we’d encourage people to come and visit the market as usual and support the traders as we look forward to a new beginning and exciting times ahead.”

Plans, which will retain the market’s original and historic features, include a redesigned layout to enhance accessibility and improved circulation throughout the market as well as delivering refurbished and expanded toilet facilities.

There will also be an improved covered outdoor space for events and an enhanced food court to draw people into the market and create an attractive environment.

The refurbishment programme aims to retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, providing high-quality spaces for existing traders and new small independent businesses.

Telford & Wrekin Council, which secured funding from the government for the project, has said it is ensuring that all traders can continue to trade during the refurbishment programme, and is supporting those impacted by providing a rent-free period for the duration that any trader is temporarily moved during the works.

Traders will also be given a rental concession of 50 per cent up to the point they are moved and an additional rental concession of 50 per cent for the first six months of trading in their permanent location.

People can find out more about the Wellington Market works online.