Shropshire MPs' column - the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

Shropshire has a long and proud history honouring all those who serve, and have served, in His Majesty's Armed Forces.

In The Wrekin constituency it is an honour to represent all the military personnel based at RAF Cosford, MOD Donnington and Tern Hill Barracks.

Shropshire, as well as the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, is also home to a large number of civilian defence companies, providing a wide range of defence platforms and capabilities, from tanks and armoured vehicles, through to defence high tech and advanced technologies.

Much of it is cutting edge and sector leading.

The highly skilled civilian and uniformed defence personnel throughout the borough and county are also a credit to The Wrekin constituency, including the mosaic of small and medium sized suppliers within the local defence supply chain.

At a time of increasing global tensions and kinetic conflicts around the world, whatever the causes or origins of these wars, it is reassuring to know that Shropshire's defence sector, and armed forces personnel, are playing their full part in keeping the UK safe, as well as our friends and allies.

As I meet with the local defence sector, and as I visit local armed forces personnel, including reserve forces, I am always impressed by their professionalism and dedication to duty.

Their families also deserve our praise, including their children, as it is oftentimes the families of service men and women who bear the heaviest burden, in disruption to family life, education, and a transient existence, as they move at regular intervals.

As the UK increases its defence spending, which needs to happen at pace, spending on 'people and families' should not be overlooked.

Yes, new aeroplanes, tanks and ships are needed, but caring for people within the UK's wider military family is the most important of all - both serving and veterans.

That is why locally I have called for improved housing provision and modernisation at both RAF Cosford and Tern Hill Barracks.

The latter is its scheduled to close in 2029, but nonetheless decent housing needs to be provided.

Both Liberal Democrat-led Shropshire Council and Labour-led Telford and Wrekin Council also need to do far more to help those families leaving the armed forces resettle back into civilian life, whether through the provision of housing, schooling, SEND support, careers advice, or providing post-conflict mental health support.

Often unseen, often under appreciated, but always on duty, let me thank all those in our armed forces and local civilian staff for keeping our borough, county, and country safe, twenty four hours a day, seven days per week.