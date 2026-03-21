Watch: Work begins on controversial Wrekin solar farm after lengthy planning battle

Almost three years after a bitter planning dispute came to an end, construction work has begun on a giant solar farm at the foot of the Wrekin.

Plans to build thousands of solar panels on the 135-acre site between the famous hill and the M54 in Wellington were first submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council back in 2021.

The scheme, off Limekiln Lane, attracted hundreds of objections and was eventually thrown out by the local authority.