Wellington Market's new food court taking shape - promising more late-night takeaway options

More than £4million is being spent on the refurbishment of Wellington Market - two-thirds of which is being used to fix and protect the fabric of the "neglected" Victorian market hall.

As well as making repairs and improvements to the roof, structure and drainage, the market is getting a completely new layout with wider aisles to improve accessibility.

Part of the ambitious plan is to move the indoor food court outside to a covered area dubbed 'The Cowshed', which will be located near the former stage area.

The new external food court at Wellington Market is taking shape as work progresses on the venue's multi-million pound regeneration

This change will allow food vendors to operate outside of the indoor market opening hours, should they want to - something they are currently unable to do without jumping through several hoops.

New drone footage shared by the council shows work is well underway. The old, ripped canopy is being removed and a new roof is being installed.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said the move will "create a revitalised food and beverage experience".

They added: "The refurbishment of the market will safeguard its future for the next 50 years. Investment is being made into the fabric of the buildings, which had been neglected under previous ownerships, and the look, feel and operations of the market is being significantly improved."

It's expected that work on the market will be completed in autumn this year.