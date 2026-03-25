Charity Sunflower Trail to bloom in Wellington this Easter

Shops and businesses in Wellington will be blooming with colourful sunflowers for Easter as Love Wellington hosts the Wellington Sunflower Easter Trail - in conjunction with the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal.

From Friday, April 3, to Saturday, April 11, the family-friendly trail invites residents and visitors to explore the town and local businesses as well as supporting a life-changing local cause.

“The trail offers a fun, interactive way for all ages to get involved this Easter,” said Jenna Humphreys of Love Wellington. “Participants begin their adventure by collecting a trail map from The Orbit cinema. From there, explorers hunt for sunflowers hidden in various shop windows throughout Wellington, noting each sunflower’s name as they go. Once the trail is complete, head back to The Orbit to claim a well-earned Easter treat, provided by Sweets Galore in Wellington Market.”

Wellington businesses involved in the Sunflower Trail - Sue Hardeman (DB Roberts), Diane Brown (Sweets Galore, Wellington Market), Keli King (The Little Green Pantry) and Nick Dawe (DB Roberts).

Beyond the fun, the trail is being run to raise awareness of the Lingen Davies Sunflower Appeal, which is raising essential funds for a brand-new treatment facility at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Each sunflower sign includes a QR code which takes participants to the official Lingen Davies donation page.

While donations are optional, this is an opportunity to help improve care provision for local cancer patients.

The trail, with its botanic theme, forms part of the Flora 250 programme, marking the 250th anniversary of Wellington-born physician and botanist Dr William Withering’s groundbreaking work, Withering’s Botany.

Flora 250 is a year-long celebration of the remarkable legacy of one of Wellington’s most famous sons.

"The Sunflower Trail is such a lovely event to be a part of, bringing families together for a bit of Easter fun in Wellington, while supporting a cause close to so many hearts” said Claire Purcell from Lingen Davies. “We really encourage everyone to scan the QR codes on the sunflowers to donate if they can. Every contribution brings us closer to opening the new Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital and making a real difference for local patients."